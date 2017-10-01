Oregon's distracted driving law takes effect Sunday

Oregon’s new distracted driving law started Sunday.

Drivers will no longer be able to hold their phones while on the go. Deputies said they’re prepared to pull people over if they see it in their hands. They say the most confusing aspect to people is which devices do and don’t apply.

The easiest way to explain it is that all devices apply in this new law – phones, tablets, and even GPS units.

“Can’t be using them unless it’s a one touch, or one swipe. Something to activate or deactivate the device,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Scott.

FOX 12 went for a ride along with Scott on Sunday. He wasn’t writing any tickets.

Scott said the new law is written to eliminate confusion, and he says he wants to help remind drivers how to follow it.

“Once I realized he was pulling me over, I didn’t know why but I had an idea it was because I was on my phone,” said David Parson, who was pulled over for talking with his phone to his ear.

For adults 18 and older, hands-free isn’t just an option anymore. It’s the law.

“My phone rang and then the Bluetooth wasn’t on. Then all of a sudden, you’re trying to hit the Bluetooth button and so on and so forth,” said Parson.

If the Bluetooth device isn’t on, deputies say the call will have to wait until the car is pulled over safely.

“I will use common sense that does not get me or someone else hurt,” Parson said.

Deputies want to remind people, if they are pulled over they could face a minimum $260 fine. If a person is convicted three times within a 10-year period, they could face up to six months in jail.

