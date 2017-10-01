Pedestrian killed, another injured when driver crashes through bus shelter in Seaside

A man was killed and another person was critically injured Saturday night when a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed through a bus shelter along Highway 101 in Seaside.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 20.

Prior to the crash, the Seaside Police Department responded to a home for a disturbance, where they encountered a silver Dodge Durango heading towards them. Officers tried to overtake the driver, but lost sight of the vehicle before coming upon the crash scene.

Officers said the driver of the Durango lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, hit the bus shelter, jumped another sidewalk and then crashed into a lamp post.

When officers arrived, the driver was walking away from the scene. Witnesses identified her and she was detained by police.

Officers found a man dead nearby and another pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Durango was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later.

The names of those involved have not been released. Investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office on possible criminal charges against the driver.

