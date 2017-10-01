Firefighters in Portland go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Firefighters in Portland are rocking pink for breast cancer.

Crews are going pink for all of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Firefighters at Station 4 suited up in their new t-shirts Sunday. They had the honor of meeting Becky Olson, who is a three-time cancer survivor.

A couple of weeks ago, Olson was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

She said she plans to fight this once again, and the support from these local heroes gives her even more strength.

“They’re letting us know they're there for us, support us and help fight this disease with us,” said Olson. “We couldn’t be more honored they chose our organization.”

All proceeds from the pink t-shirts go to Olson's nonprofit called Breast Friends, which provides emotional support to women and families battling breast cancer. They have already sold about 350 shirts.

Members of the public can purchase the shirts for $25 at the Firefighters Union Hall, located at 4530 Southeast 67th Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

