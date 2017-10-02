Portland police responding to standoff at SE Portland residence

Police are responding to a disturbance at a residence in southeast Portland early Monday morning that has escalated into a standoff.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are on the scene in the 17200 block of Southeast Adler Street.

Officers have SE Adler Street closed between Southeast 168th Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue.

A woman who was inside the residence has been able to come out, but one person was still inside as of 6:45 a.m.

Alder Elementary School is located near the incident, and officials said no one would be allowed in the school while the standoff was still happening. The school already had a scheduled late start Monday, according to its website.

