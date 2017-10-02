Portland police take SE Portland standoff suspect into custody

Police have taken the suspect in an early-morning standoff at an apartment complex in southeast Portland into custody.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the East Precinct responded to the Alderwood Court apartments located the 17200 block of Southeast Adler Street to perform a welfare check after family members called 911 saying a woman living in one of the apartments could not be reached after she said she was involved in an assault Sunday evening.

Officers tried to contact the woman, but the behavior of a man at the residence prevented them from conducting a search. The officers attempted to talk with the man to gain access to the apartment, but he would not cooperate, leading the officers to call in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team to assist.

Multiple apartments nearby were evacuated during the standoff, and residents who were not evacuated were asked to shelter in place. Most of the residents who were displaced were able to return to their homes by mid-morning, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Officers closed Southeast Adler Street between Southeast 168th Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue during the standoff, and they said it would remain closed while they continue to investigate the scene.

The officers are continuing their attempts to locate and contact the woman, who is believed to still be in the apartment with the suspect.

Alder Elementary School is located near the incident, and officials said the school would remain closed while the standoff was still happening. The school already had a scheduled late start Monday, according to its website. Greater Portland Christian Academy located at 17800 Southeast Main Street is also closed for the day.

