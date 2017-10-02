Woman found dead in apartment following police standoff in SE Portland

A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at a southeast Portland apartment and a woman was then found dead inside the home.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the East Precinct responded to the Alderwood Court apartments located on the 17200 block of Southeast Adler Street to perform a welfare check at 2:39 a.m. Monday.

Family members had called 911 saying a woman living in one of the apartments could not be reached after she said she was involved in an assault Sunday evening.

Officers tried to contact the woman, but the behavior of a man at the home prevented them from conducting a search. The officers attempted to talk with the man to gain access to the apartment, but he would not cooperate, leading the officers to call in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team to assist.

Multiple apartments nearby were evacuated during the standoff, and residents who were not evacuated were asked to shelter in place. Most of the people who were displaced were able to return to their homes by mid-morning, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Officers closed Southeast Adler Street between Southeast 168th Avenue and Southeast 174th Avenue during the standoff and subsequent investigation.

On Monday evening, police confirmed a woman was found dead in the apartment. Homicide detectives are investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

The woman's name has not been released by police.

The suspect is in police custody and officers said his name will be released once he's booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Alder Elementary School is located near the scene, and the school was closed while the situation unfolded. The school already had a scheduled late start Monday, according to its website. Greater Portland Christian Academy located at 17800 Southeast Main Street was also closed for the day.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.