On the Go with Joe at Salt and Straw for 'Spooktacular' ice cream

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One local ice cream maker has traded chocolate and vanilla for crickets and worms.

Those are just some of the ingredients in the new offerings from Salt and Straw, which is offering a new "Spooktacular Series" of flavors just in time for Halloween.

Fans can try flavors from Dracula’s Blood Pudding, made with a mix of spices, cream and real pigs blood, to Creepy Crawly Critters, with light and fresh green-grass ice cream packed with swarms of real dark chocolate covered crickets and coconut toffee-brittle mealworms.

To see the full list of creepy creations, head to SaltandStraw.com or stop by one of the four locations in Portland.

