Deputies searching for family missing while camping in Mount Hood National Forest

Deputies said Veronica Weathers, 51, daughter Kasey Kent, 26 and Kent’s three children were believed to be possibly south of the Ripplebrook Store in Estacada. (Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a family who went camping but never returned home.

Deputies said that 51-year-old Veronica Weathers, her 26-year-old daughter Kasey Kent and Kent's three young children went camping in the Mount Hood National Forest in mid-September.

Authorities said they believe the family was possibly south of the Ripplebrook Store in Estacada and that they are long overdue from their expected return date.

They were said to be driving two cars, a 2000 red Dodge Durango with Oregon plates 162FYS and a purple 1986 Dodge pickup with a canopy with Oregon plates 449ADM.

Anyone who has seen the family or has information that could help deputies find the family is asked to call the sheriff’s office Tip Line at 503-729-4949 or to share the tip online at Clackamas.US.

