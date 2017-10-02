Deputies searching for family missing while camping in Mount Hood National Forest

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
Thousands of country music fans became sitting ducks in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history when a gunman fired hundreds of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd.More >
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >
Officers said the driver of the Durango lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, hit the bus shelter, jumped another sidewalk and then crashed into a lamp post.More >
Drivers in Oregon will no longer be able to hold their phones while on the go, and deputies said they’re prepared to pull people over if they see it in their hands.More >
Nine Seattle Seahawks players sat on the bench during the national anthem before Sunday's game against Indianapolis.More >
