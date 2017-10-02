Family thought to be missing found safe camping in Mt. Hood Nati - KPTV - FOX 12

Family thought to be missing found safe camping in Mt. Hood National Forest

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A family thought to possibly be missing was found safe in the Mount Hood National Forest. 

Deputies said that 51-year-old Veronica Weathers, her 26-year-old daughter Kasey Kent and Kent's three young children went camping in the forest in mid-September. 

On Monday morning, deputies said they were overdue from their expected return date and the sheriff's office asked for the public's help finding them. 

By Monday afternoon, deputies said the family was found safe. They were still camping in the area of Rippebrook in Clackamas County. 

