Family thought to be missing found safe camping in Mt. Hood National Forest

At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >
Valerie Hansen said her 22-year-old son Tyler suffered multiple fractures, injuries to his spleen and knee and a concussion following a 40-foot fall at an Oregon adventure park Saturday.More >
Thousands of country music fans became sitting ducks in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history when a gunman fired hundreds of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd.More >
A family thought to possibly be missing was found safe in the Mount Hood National Forest.More >
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.More >
Police are responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Monday morning that has escalated into a standoff.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, who is suspected in the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured, is reported to have been a wanted fugitive who hid out in Oregon.More >
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >
