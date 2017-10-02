One dead in late-night house fire in Vancouver

A late-night house fire in Vancouver Sunday claimed the life of one person, according to the officials with the Vancouver Fire Department.

More than 20 firefighters were sent to the home at 10:12 p.m., and when they arrived they were told a victim was still inside.

Crews said fire was pouring from the back of the home and that they quickly attacked the fire, sending search crews in while the fire was still burning.

The search crews found a victim inside then pulled them out and began performing CPR and Advanced Cardiac Life Support. Medical personnel took over the resuscitation efforts while fire crews continued to battle the blaze and search for additional victims.

Medical personnel stopped resuscitation efforts after consultation with ER physicians from the Peace Health Medical Center Emergency Department.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, and the Red Cross responded to the scene to assist two people displaced by the incident.

Investigators with the Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office are still reviewing details from the incident to determine a cause.

