Outlaw sworn in as Portland police chief

Danielle Outlaw has been sworn in as chief of the Portland Police Bureau.

Outlaw is the third woman, and first black woman, to become chief of police in Oregon's largest city.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hired Outlaw this summer following a national search. Wheeler said he and Outlaw are both dedicated to increasing diversity and embracing equity.

Outlaw was sworn in Monday by city auditor Mary Hull Caballero during a private ceremony at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

It's official. Welcome Chief Danielle Outlaw.

Outlaw was most recently a deputy chief for the Oakland Police Department.

