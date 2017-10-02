Outlaw sworn in as Portland police chief - KPTV - FOX 12

Outlaw sworn in as Portland police chief

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Photo: Portland Police Bureau Photo: Portland Police Bureau
Photo: Portland Police Bureau Photo: Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Danielle Outlaw has been sworn in as chief of the Portland Police Bureau.

Outlaw is the third woman, and first black woman, to become chief of police in Oregon's largest city.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hired Outlaw this summer following a national search. Wheeler said he and Outlaw are both dedicated to increasing diversity and embracing equity.

Outlaw was sworn in Monday by city auditor Mary Hull Caballero during a private ceremony at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

Outlaw was most recently a deputy chief for the Oakland Police Department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.