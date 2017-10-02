New Portland Public Schools superintendent spends first day on the job in class

Monday marked the first official day on the job for the new superintendent of Portland Public Schools.

Guadalupe Guerrero was most recently the deputy superintendent in the San Francisco Unified School District. He also has worked for Boston Public Schools.

Guerrero spent the morning visiting different schools, something he said parents should expect to see throughout the year.

"I don't know how I would be an effective superintendent unless I am an instructional leader, and the only way I can teach the learning quality in our classrooms is being out in schools,” he said. “Folks expect to see me in schools, otherwise I don't have the information and the firsthand information to have informed conversations about what our moves are in the school system.”

Many students came to school Monday with questions about the Las Vegas shooting.

Guerrero addressed that issue, saying parents need to have conversations and create a safe space for students to discuss their concerns.

