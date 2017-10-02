Flags flown at half-staff to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags across Oregon to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Authorities say 58 people have died and at least 515 people were injured.

Flags in Oregon will be lowered at public institutions starting Monday until sunset on Oct. 6.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those tragically killed in Las Vegas," Gov. Brown said. "My heart breaks that this will never be enough to console those who have lost a loved one to senseless violence and I thank the first responders who selflessly serve in times like these."

The White House also issued a national flag-order Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.