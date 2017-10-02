Flags flown at half-staff to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >
Valerie Hansen said her 22-year-old son Tyler suffered multiple fractures, injuries to his spleen and knee and a concussion following a 40-foot fall at an Oregon adventure park Saturday.More >
Thousands of country music fans became sitting ducks in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history when a gunman fired hundreds of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a family who went camping but never returned home.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
Police are responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Monday morning that has escalated into a standoff.More >
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >
