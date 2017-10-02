Reports: Father of suspected Las Vegas gunman has criminal history in Oregon

The father of Stephen Paddock, who is suspected in the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured, is reported to have been a wanted fugitive who hid out in Oregon.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel that he had helped his brother move from Florida to Nevada two years ago, saying his brother wanted to play video poker and escape the humidity.

He also said the pair’s father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, had spent time on the FBI’s most wanted list. According to FOX News, Benjamin Paddock also went by nicknames like “Big Daddy” and “Old Baldy,” and he was on the Top Ten Most Wanted list from 1969 to 1977 for bank robberies.

In 1960, the Arizona Republic reported the elder Paddock was indicted on three counts of robbing branches of Valley National Bank in Phoenix and accused of stealing nearly $25,000 before being caught by FBI agents in Las Vegas, where federal agents accused him of resisting arrest and attempting to run down one of them.

After his conviction, Benjamin Paddock was sentenced to 20 years but was busted out of a federal prison in 1969 in Texas.

According to the Register-Guard, he made his way to Oregon, settling in Lane County in 1971 while going by the name “Bruce Ericksen.” He reportedly opened a bingo parlor in Springfield, where federal agents eventually caught up with him on a Saturday night in 1978.

The paper noted that 1,600 people sent letters to the parole board on behalf of Paddock, with the then-mayor of Junction City saying he helped people facing financial issues and children.

He returned to Lane County but was eight years later with racketeering and fraud before reportedly dying in 1998 in Texas.

