Ducks QB Justin Herbert out with fractured collarbone - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks QB Justin Herbert out with fractured collarbone

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is out "for a while" because of a fractured collarbone, coach Willie Taggart said Monday.

Taggart also said at his weekly news conference that junior linebacker Kaulana Apelu is out for the season with an ankle fracture.

Herbert, running back Royce Freeman and receiver Dillon Mitchell, all starters, were injured in the first half of the Ducks' 45-24 victory Saturday over the Golden Bears. Taggart did not mention the other players by name but said "everyone else is day-to-day."

Herbert left the game at the end of the first quarter after a 7-yard touchdown run. He finished 7-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass.

Backup quarterback Taylor Alie left the game in the final quarter, paving the way for third-string quarterback Braxton Burmeister to make his first college start.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

