Donald Malarkey, Oregon World War II vet portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' dies at 96

Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96.

Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.

He died Sept. 30 in Salem, Oregon of age-related causes, his son-in-law John Hill said Sunday.

Malarkey fought across France, the Netherlands and Belgium and with Easy Company fought off Nazi advances while surrounded at Bagstone during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.

In 2004, Malarkey shared some of his memories of serving during World War II with FOX 12, including his experience on D-Day.

"It was absolutely amazing," he recalled. "That channel, even though we could only see glimpses of it, was just practically blocked solid... vessels of all kinds of shapes and description."

He was often praised for his actions during the war and was presented with France's Legion of Honor Medal in 2009. It's the highest honor awarded by the French government.

Many of those involved with "Band of Brothers" took to social media to express their admiration for Malarkey, including actor Scott Grimes, screenwriter John Orloff and producer Tom Hanks.

Rest In Peace kind man. Thanks for letting me pretend to be a beautiful father and hero. Love you Don — Scott Grimes (@ScottGrimes) October 1, 2017

Don was the first man of Easy i interviewed (page one of notes attached). a wonderful, thoughtful, man. pic.twitter.com/0uGVewfVGG — John Orloff (@johnorloff) October 1, 2017

Don Malarkey. Quite a man. pic.twitter.com/97sbxFJOQk — John Orloff (@johnorloff) October 1, 2017

Farewell Don Malarkey of Easy Company, 506th PIR, 101st Screaming Eagles. Thank you. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 2, 2017

