California man charged in Interstate 5 carjacking near Eugene - KPTV - FOX 12

California man charged in Interstate 5 carjacking near Eugene

Posted: Updated:
Jose Torres, jail booking photo Jose Torres, jail booking photo

Oregon State Police say a California man was arrested following an Interstate 5 carjacking near Eugene.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says 42-year-old Jose Arnulfo Alvarenga Torres forced a woman off the freeway after colliding with her vehicle. He says the Fresno man removed the woman from the vehicle, but the victim was able to escape while keeping the keys to her car.

Proulx says other motorists stopped to help late Sunday afternoon. He says Torres grabbed one of them by the throat, almost ran over another witness and stole a Toyota Corolla that was soon found by a Lane County deputy.

Proulx says Torres has been charged with robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.