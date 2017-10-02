Milwaukie police searching for missing man with dementia, diabet - KPTV - FOX 12

Milwaukie police searching for missing man with dementia, diabetes

Posted: Updated:
Bradley Dressler (Photo released by Milwaukie Police Department) Bradley Dressler (Photo released by Milwaukie Police Department)
MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Milwaukie police are searching for a missing man with diabetes and dementia who does not have his medication.

Bradley Dressler, 61, was last seen in the waiting room of Providence Milwaukie Hospital at 1 p.m. Monday. He walked away in an unknown direction.

Police said he is in need of medication.

Dressler was last seen wearing khaki pants, a cream-colored jacket and a black or navy blue long-sleeve shirt with white stripes. He is 6 feet tall with a medium build, red hair and blue eyes.

Dressler also walks with a cane.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-768-7500.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.