Vegas concert goers return to PDX, share horrifying accounts of shooting

People returning to the Pacific Northwest are recalling the moments they ran for their lives as a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Monday morning, hugs and a few tears lined the baggage carousels at Portland International Airport as those at the concert returned home.

“There are a lot of emotions,” Kim Chase said.

She was with her husband at the concert Sunday when they heard gunshots, at the time they thought they were just firecrackers. The pair quickly realized it was much worse.

“It was just chaos, people were screaming, we immediately dropped to the ground,” Chase said. “We just sort of hunkered down, my husband just kind of laid on top of me and we just tried to wait out what seemed like forever, I think it was like 15, 15 or 20 minutes?”

She says when they thought it was safe to get up they, like hundreds of others, tried to find a safe place.

“It is really surreal,” Chase said. “I mean hearing those bullets like that is like war, it felt like all of the sudden we were at war.”

Kenny Forsythe of La Grande has a similar story.

“Words can’t really describe the situation,” Forsythe said.

He spoke to KPTV by phone from the Las Vegas Airport on Monday. He said he had taken his wife to the concert as a gift.

Forsythe said they were on the roof the House of Blues when the bullets began whizzing through the air. He said they too dropped to the ground.

“People were ushering us out just screaming to run run run, you know,” Forsythe said. “We would hear bursts of bullets so we would duck down next to a wall or whatever we could take cover.”

He adds they, along with their friends, made it back to their hotel rooms.

“It’s a somber situation, I have been to Vegas a lot and I have never heard it this quite,” Forsythe said.

