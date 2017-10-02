Stars of ‘The Gifted’ stop by MORE ahead of premiere

Some seriously "Gifted" actors officially join the FOX family Monday.

Stephen Moyer of “True Blood” fame and Amy Acker of the show "Person of Interest" both star in the new Marvel series "The Gifted."

Fans are very excited for the show, and while "The Gifted" joins the growing number of superhero shows on TV, Moyer said there is a big difference in terms of the power dynamics in the new drama.

“The big difference in our show is instead of superheroes going out and saving the world, in our show, the people with powers are just trying to survive,” he explained. “In our world, it's legal to be a mutant, but it's illegal to use your powers, and if any of the mutants do use their powers, they get put away, and often not seen again. So it's really about survival, and when we find out our children are afflicted with the mutant gene, we decided to go on the run to save them from going into these prisons.”

While both Moyer and Acker have tackled roles in the supernatural and sci-fi genres before, they told more they don't mind playing “ordinary” parents in a world of "Gifted" characters.

“I think we're both having fun with that. Everyone keeps saying, "Do you wish you had powers?" Acker said. “We're like, we've done that. We've had powers.”

“We don't have to go through all the kind of having stuff put onto your body,” Moyer added. “We don't have to wear like latex bodysuits, which is… we're very happy about.”

"The Gifted" premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ON FOX 12.

