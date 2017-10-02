Congenital heart disease survivor won’t let illness hold her down

Molly Hemphill is determined to live a life without limits.

After a medical emergency in 2011 that could have taken her life, the heart disease survivor is now an ambassador for the American Heart Association.

A dancer from a young age, Hemphill fought through exhaustion as other dancers around her seemed to have more stamina.

When she was 25, Hemphill suffered a traumatic cardiac incident, but she found a new strength while recovering through rock climbing, eventually even trying out for the competition “American Ninja Warrior.”

Her message now for her son is to live in each moment.

To learn more about Molly’s congenital heart disease or to be inspired by her efforts not to let it limit her life, visit HeartsForAdventure.org.

