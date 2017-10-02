‘Smallville’ star Tom Welling joins ‘Lucifer’ for season 3

FOX’s “Lucifer” may have had a devil-may-care attitude in its first two seasons, but now season three promises to just super.

“Smallville” fans will recognize Tom Welling from his role as Clark Kent on the long-running Superman prequel series, and he is joining the cast of “Lucifer” for the new season.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich sat down with “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis and Welling to get a preview of the new season and what it is like to go from corn and kryptonite to fire and brimstone.

Season 3 of “Lucifer” premieres Monday night on FOX.

