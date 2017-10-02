Husband, wife killed in small plane crash in southern Oregon

Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed in southern Oregon.

Oregon State Police say a Fish and Wildlife trooper was working with a volunteer Sunday when they heard an airplane that sounded as if it was having engine trouble in a remote section of western Klamath County near the Pacific Crest Trail.

Police say the plane could be heard as it hit the ground less than a mile away and that searchers were unable to immediately find the plane.

Police say on Monday morning in clearer weather a helicopter was able to spot the wreckage and crews reached the scene.

Police say 60-year-old Chantal Canopii and her husband, 54-year-old Juan Canopii, both of Glendale, were found dead in the wreckage.

The plane was traveling from Klamath Falls to Medford.

Authorities are investigating.

