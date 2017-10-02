McMinnville police arrest sex abuse suspect; investigators belie - KPTV - FOX 12

McMinnville police arrest sex abuse suspect; investigators believe more victims possible

Vick Niemann Hope, aka Victor Cervantes, jail booking photo Vick Niemann Hope, aka Victor Cervantes, jail booking photo
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

McMinnville police arrested a sex abuse suspect connected with multiple cases and investigators believe there may be more victims. 

Police began investigating Vick Niemann Hope, 19, who also goes by the name Victor Cervantes, in June.

Detectives said information was obtained that Hope had engaged in “inappropriate relationships” with numerous underage girls.

Hope was arrested Sept. 22 and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges including luring a minor, first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse.

On Monday, the McMinnville Police Department reported that there are possibly additional victims and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 503-434-2337.  

