Driver in deadly SE Portland hit-and-run crash sentenced to 7 years in prison

A driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Laurence Farrington, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run to injured persons.

Farrington was arrested in December 2016 for the crash that occurred in October 2016.

Investigators said he collided with another driver near Southeast 139th and Division Street the evening of Oct. 13, 2016.

The other driver, 34-year-old Robin Marie Parks of Portland, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Farrington and two other men in his car ran away from the scene, according to police. Investigators said one of them returned to the car to retrieve a paper bag, but left again without checking on Parks.

Detectives said they recovered evidence that led them to identify Farrington as the driver. He was indicted and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Clackamas County.

As part of his plea agreement, additional charges including reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.

Farrington was sentenced Monday to seven years and seven months in prison.

