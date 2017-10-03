Police: Seaside woman drove into bus stop, killing one man and injuring another

A Seaside woman drove into a police car and then demolished a bus stop, killing one man and severely injuring another, according to investigators.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and assault in Seaside on Saturday night.

As they arrived, a police car was struck by an SUV. Police said the driver of the SUV, 38-year-old Corissa Barnett, kept going, drove onto a sidewalk near Highway 101 and Roosevelt Drive, slammed into a bus stop and hit two men.

Robert Miles, 42, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at the scene. Abdirisak Mohamed, 41, of Longview, was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Barnett was detained walking away from the scene. She was taken to the hospital and then arrested on charges of DUII, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, felony strangulation and hit-and-run involving death or injury.

Barnett was arraigned in court Monday afternoon. Her bail was set at $500,000 and she is due back in court Oct. 9.

