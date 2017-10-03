Oregon couple survives Las Vegas shooting; son says they helped wounded

The group “Don’t Shoot Portland” hosted a silent vigil at the North Park Blocks in southwest Portland on Monday night, less than 24 hours after the brutal attack in Las Vegas.

People who attended were quiet and tearful, standing in solidarity to honor the lives lost at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

FOX 12 spoke with a Portland man, Ryan Lyle, whose mother and stepfather were at the concert, along with two other family members.

“She called me and all I heard was screaming and crying and she just wanted to call and say that she was OK,” said Lyle.

None of Lyle’s family members were hurt.

He said the phone call he got from his mother Sunday night came out of the blue, before he knew what was going on.

“Oh, I was frightened. They all got separated at that time. She said Kevin had run off and he started helping people get to the ambulances," Lyle said.

Lyle tells us his stepfather, Kevin Anderson, works for American Medical Response in Portland.

“That’s what he’s been working so hard for is for moments like this. And it definitely helped to have that experience that he’s gotten here in Portland," Lyle said.

Both Kevin and Elaine shot video of the gruesome scene, showing concertgoers jumping over fences and running for their lives.

Lyle said his mother and stepfather are back in Pendleton now. He said they’re both still in shock.

“One of those things you never expect your family member to be apart of, you know. You’re helpless," he said.

While Lyle knew his family members were alive, many spent all night trying to figure out if their loved ones were OK.

He says it was a long night and he’s grateful his mother and stepfather are back home in Oregon.

