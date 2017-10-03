New Boys & Girls Club opens in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood

Kids in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood have a new place to hang out – a new Boys & Girls Club opened its doors Monday.

Many people and companies pitched in to make the club possible. Nike helped build the club's full-size gym, Portland Trail Blazers player C.J. McCollum helped make a Dream Center, and the Timbers and Thorns helped created two futsal courts.

Those who run the club say they have wanted to create a club in east Multnomah County for a long time.

“This community has such a high youth population, and what we have seen is that there isn't a hub where young people come together and hang out and have a space of their own,” said Imani Muhammad, interim director at the Rockwood Boys & Girls Club. “We’re not coming here and saying, ‘Hey, come to us.’ We really saw a need and want to help fill a void.”

Other employees said they hope to bring some of what they've learned from the club to kids in Rockwood.

“Most of the values I have were taught to me through the Boys and Girls Club, and now as a staff I get to carry that over to a new generation of kids,” said Rubi Gastelum-Palata, youth and family services coordinator.

Besides a place to hang out, the club will also provide meals to kids, and career training to teens.

