New Boys & Girls Club opens in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood - KPTV - FOX 12

New Boys & Girls Club opens in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Kids in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood have a new place to hang out – a new Boys & Girls Club opened its doors Monday. 

Many people and companies pitched in to make the club possible. Nike helped build the club's full-size gym, Portland Trail Blazers player C.J. McCollum helped make a Dream Center, and the Timbers and Thorns helped created two futsal courts.

Those who run the club say they have wanted to create a club in east Multnomah County for a long time.    

“This community has such a high youth population, and what we have seen is that there isn't a hub where young people come together and hang out and have a space of their own,” said Imani Muhammad, interim director at the Rockwood Boys & Girls Club. “We’re not coming here and saying, ‘Hey, come to us.’ We really saw a need and want to help fill a void.” 

Other employees said they hope to bring some of what they've learned from the club to kids in Rockwood. 

“Most of the values I have were taught to me through the Boys and Girls Club, and now as a staff I get to carry that over to a new generation of kids,” said Rubi Gastelum-Palata, youth and family services coordinator. 

Besides a place to hang out, the club will also provide meals to kids, and career training to teens.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.