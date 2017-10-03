On the Go with Joe at AcroYoga Fest

An activity that’s a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.

AcroYoga Fest: Divine Play is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center and hopes to support people through movement, connection and play.

The event will bring together more than 1,200 acrobats, AcroYogis and therapeutic practitioners and will feature more than 70 classes, along with a creative kid zone and therapeutic lounge.

Getting ready for this week's #acroyoga festival. It's like if Cirque du Soleil was a sport! Live in 15 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7ABZaD1M1w — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 3, 2017

For more information on this event, head to AcroYoga.org/AcroYogaFestival.

