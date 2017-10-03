On the Go with Joe at AcroYoga Fest - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An activity that’s a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.

AcroYoga Fest: Divine Play is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center and hopes to support people through movement, connection and play.

The event will bring together more than 1,200 acrobats, AcroYogis and therapeutic practitioners and will feature more than 70 classes, along with a creative kid zone and therapeutic lounge.

For more information on this event, head to AcroYoga.org/AcroYogaFestival.

