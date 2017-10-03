On the Go with Joe at AcroYoga Fest

An activity that’s a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.More >
One local ice cream maker has traded chocolate and vanilla for crickets and worms.More >
A celebration of a century of style in downtown Portland kicked off Saturday night at a special event benefiting the fight against lupus.More >
Shooting a bow and arrow is no easy task, but a little help from an Olympian can go a long way.More >
It is one of the most stunning “parades” in the Pacific Northwest, even if there are no marching bands or brightly-colored floats.More >
Travelers planning their ultimate road trip may want to stop by the Portland Expo Center this week.More >
People are hitting the golf course for an important cause Friday morning at a fundraiser for Lines For Life designed to help kids in crisis.More >
Joe V. took a bite out of a tasty annual food festival that's in town this weekend: the Bite of Oregon.More >
The 46th annual Cambia Portland Classic has teed off for four days full of golf at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.More >
Joe V. went under the big top to get a behind-the-scenes look at a new show in town: KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at a southeast Portland apartment and a woman was then found dead inside the home.More >
A Michigan mother could go to jail this week if she refuses a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
Coldplay hit the stage Monday night in front of thousands of people following the mass shootings at a concert in Las Vegas.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a Portland man, Ryan Lyle, whose mother and stepfather were at the concert, along with two other family members.More >
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >
A family thought to possibly be missing was found safe in the Mount Hood National Forest.More >
