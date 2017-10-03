Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Las Vegas city leaders launched a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting, and donations are pouring in. The total has already surpassed $3 million, and more than 43,000 people have donated in just 24 hours. The funds will go to providing relief and financial support to the victims and their families. For more, log on to GoFundme.com.

Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Dan Rather is coming to town. The former evening news anchor will be hosting two events at Powell's on Burnside on December 9. He's out promoting his collection of original essays called "What Unites Us: Reflection on Patriotism." Tickets to the events are available beginning October 9 at 10 a.m. Check out Powells.com for all the details.

One of the most important parts about football season is the food. If you're looking to turn your friends into your fans, you’ll want to try this Cheddar-Beer Fondue recipe from our friends at Better Homes and Gardens.

