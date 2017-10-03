Think there’s nothing good to stream? Don’t be ridiculous

More than 30 years after they took on the Windy City together, Balkie and Cousin Larry are coming home again, this time on everything from your smartphone to your TV.

“Perfect Strangers” is the latest part of the iconic TGIF lineup to find a new home on streaming service Hulu. The show aired from 1986 to 1993 as part of the original TGIF lineup.

Actors Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker talked to MORE about the beloved series being available for a whole new generation of fans and shared memories of their time on set.

To see the whole series, head to Hulu.com/PrefectStrangers.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.