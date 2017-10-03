Sherwood mayor facing recall resigns to be with husband, mayor of Redmond

An Oregon mayor has resigned rather than face a recall election.

Sherwood Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott said she is leaving the Portland suburb to be with her new husband - Redmond Mayor George Endicott. The two were married in July.

Supporters of the recall are upset about Clark-Endicott's handling of a contract to manage the city-owned recreation center that houses the YMCA.

Two city councilors, Sally Robinson and Jennifer Harris, will face a recall election on Oct. 17.

