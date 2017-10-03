‘The Mick’ star Kaitlin Olson talks Season 2, coming home to Portland

Tigard native Kaitlin Olson rose to fame as Sweet Dee on the hit series “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” but now her own FOX show “The Mick” is bringing big laughs and great reviews.

Olson and her co-star Scott MacArthur sat down with MORE to talk Portland and season two of the show.

The former Duck talked about her love of coming back to the Pacific Northwest, especially during the holidays.

The pair also discussed a new twist this season involving guest star Michaela Watkins.

“The Mick” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX!

