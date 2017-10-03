Oregon Food Bank receives 40,000-pound donation from Smithfield Foods

More 40,000 pounds of protein were donated to the Portland area Tuesday to help relieve hunger.

Smithfield Foods, the world's largest hog producer and pork processor, came through the area to donate the food to the Oregon Food Bank as part of the company’s new Helping Hungry Homes initiative.

Dennis Pittman with Smithfield Foods said he hopes making donations like this inspires others to help fight food insecurity.

“We hope by doing that more people with come out and volunteer or that they will have a food drive in their school or their community,” he said. “We hope this sets a good example for people helping people."

One if five people in the metro area face hunger every day, and Tuesday’s donation provided more than 140,000 single servings of protein.

The donation of this much meat was very important for Oregon families in need, according to Diane Letson with Feeding America.

“This is significant because protein is hard to come by, especially donated,” she said. “So having this kind of a donation today is very meaningful, not only for the Oregon Food Bank but for the 900 agencies that they are partnered with and serve.”

For more information on the Oregon Food Bank, including how to help, head to OregonFoodBank.org.

