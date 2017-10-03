Court docs: Man accused of killing wife claims to hear voices; victim’s family said he was abusive

Robert West was taken into custody and subsequently arrested on a murder charge in southeast Portland on Monday. (KPTV)

A murder suspect accused of killing his wife at their southeast Portland apartment told investigators he drinks too much and he hears voices, according to court documents.

Robert Lee West, 28, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.

West was arrested after police responded to the Alderwood Court apartments on the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street early Monday morning.

Court documents state a family member called to talk to 26-year-old Lila F. Streeter, but West answered the phone. The family member said West refused to put Streeter on the phone, so she called police.

The woman said Streeter had recently disclosed that West was physically abusing her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states officers arrived at the scene, looked in the windows and could see blood inside the home.

Officers opened a back sliding glass door and announced their presence, but did not receive a response. When they went inside, West was found and he appeared "hostile," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states West claimed Streeter was passed out and then said she wasn’t home, before saying, “If you come in there will be problems,” and “the only way this will end is if someone dies.”

The Special Emergency Response Team was then called to the scene. After a standoff, West was taken into custody.

Streeter was found in the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said she had sustained significant traumatic injuries.

An autopsy determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen and head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A witness said he saw two people outside the apartment and it appeared the man hit the woman with his fist, followed by the woman crying out, “No, please stop,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents state West reported working full time for the U.S. Postal Service in Portland and said three of his five children live with him. He declined to say who else he lived with, but court records show West and Streeter were married in November 2016.

West said he drinks alcohol daily and “drinks too much,” according to court documents. He also said he hears voices and doctors wanted him to self-admit himself for mental health treatment last Friday.

Court records show he has no known criminal history.

West remains in jail without bail and is scheduled back in court Oct. 11.

