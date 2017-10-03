Portland woman trained volunteers helping in aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

As the investigation continues in Las Vegas, FOX 12 is learning more about the people who jumped in to help as a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers.

A Portland woman says she’s trained more than a dozen people who have volunteered to help after the mass shooting.

The organization is known as Trauma Intervention Program (TIP), and volunteers help provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to victims dealing with a tragedy like what happened in Las Vegas.

“Be there because that is what people need,” said June Vining, Executive Director of TIP. “What we are doing is putting a human touch on a high-tech word.”

For the last 25 years, Vining has been training people across the country to help in times of crisis including a team of people in Las Vegas.

“We teach people how to walk into a complete strangers life, on probably the worst day of their life and how to be effective and what to say, how to be a presence and just show up,” Vining said.

She says 19 of their volunteers in Las Vegas have been called upon to help. They’ve been stationed at five hospitals, the police headquarters and near the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

They are also helping first responders with death notifications, helping people find family members, and assisting visitors who are affected by the shooting to make travel arrangements to get back home.

“They are providing comfort and care to them and following through on what the next steps are and just dealing with the horrificness of the tragedy,” Vining said.

