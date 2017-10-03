Former Portland elementary school teacher accused of ‘offensive physical contact’

A former elementary school teacher in Portland is accused of “offensive physical contact” to three people, according to court documents.

An indictment was filed against Sean Richard Benton, 44, last Thursday. He is facing three misdemeanor counts of harassment.

Court documents state on Oct. 18, 2016, he subjected a female to “offensive physical contact by touching her breast.” He’s also accused of similar offenses against two other people on that day.

On Oct. 18, 2016, FOX 12 reported that the Portland Police Bureau’s Youth Services Division, assisted by the Child Abuse Team, responded to Astor School to investigate allegations of a teacher behaving inappropriately in class with students.

Police did not identify the teacher at that time.

A Portland Public Schools spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Benton was a teacher at Astor Elementary School and police were called immediately when the incidents were reported.

The district spokesman said Benton is no longer employed by Portland Public Schools. His employment ended June 20.

The district did not provide any other information about this case.

The Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission confirmed there is an open investigation involving Benton. Benton was licensed by the commission in August 2015, with an expiration date on his license in August 2020.

