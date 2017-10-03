Man who grabbed girl in N. Portland sentenced to 4 years in prison

A man who grabbed a girl from behind in north Portland was sentenced to four years in prison.

David Karl Nilsson, 40, pleaded guilty in August to the charge of attempted sex abuse.

Police responded to the area of North Houghton Street and Courtney Avenue the evening of Sept. 30, 2016.

An 11-year-old girl said a man followed her as she walked down the street, grabbed her buttocks and then walked away.

The girl later met with a forensic sketch artist and a composite sketch of the suspect was released. In November 2016, detectives developed information that Nilsson was the suspect. He subsequently turned himself in and was arrested on the charge of first-degree sex abuse.

Along with pleading guilty to attempted sex abuse in August, he also pleaded no contest to coercion.

Nilsson was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison, five years probation once he’s released and he must register as a sex offender.

