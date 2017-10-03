Police: Heroin, meth-trafficking investigation leads to 5 arrests in Clark Co.

An investigation into the trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine led to five arrests in Clark County, according to police.

Four warrants were served at homes in the county on Tuesday. The district court warrants are related to an ongoing investigation by the Clark-Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force and the Safe Streets Task Force.

As a result of the warrants, officers said meth, heroin, cash, four guns and a vehicle were seized.

Amador Urquidez was arrested at a home on the 2100 block of Northeast 155th Avenue on the charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Nearly $10,000 in cash, a vehicle and 1/2 ounce of heroin were seized from that location, along with four guns.

Four people were arrested on the 8200 block of Northeast 35th Avenue. They were identified as Freddie Bazan, 48, Freddie Juan Bazan Jr., 25, Jesse Bazan, 28 and Michelle Hendrix, 35.

Freddie Bazan and Freddie Bazan Jr. were arrested on a warrant for pending charges of escape from community custody and maintaining a drug house. Freddie Bazan Jr. faces additional charges of possession of heroin and meth.

Jesse Bazan also faces multiple drug charges, while Hendrix was arrested for probation violation.

Police said 1/2 pound of meth was seized from the home, along with 1/2 ounce of heroin and $3,300 in cash.

