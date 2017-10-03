Police: Reported sexual assault at Clackamas Community College did not happen

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault at Clackamas Community College now say the incident did not happen.

The Oregon City Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on Sept. 19.

The college released a statement at that time saying the woman is not a CCC student, but she reported being assaulted near the northwest boundary of the campus on Sept. 18 by a man she had met several days earlier.

On Tuesday, the Oregon City Police Department reported that detectives have been working diligently on the case and concluded that no sexual assault occurred at the college.

Police said there is no public safety risk regarding this case, but no other details were released, citing the ongoing investigation.

“The Oregon City Police Department continues to work closely with the Clackamas Community College to ensure all reported crimes are thoroughly investigated and to ensure the campus remains a safe learning environment,” according to a statement from the department.

