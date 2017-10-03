Portland family meets with 911 dispatcher who helped deliver baby

A 911 operator who helped bring a baby safely into the world a little sooner than expected, go to meet the baby and her family on Tuesday.

As a 911 operator, Caitlyn Brown fields about 8,000 calls per year. But on August 29 she took a call she'll never forget.

Operator: 911, do you need police, fire or medical? Caller: Medical. She's in labor. Operator: She's in labor? How old is she? I'm sorry. How far along is she? Caller: 37 weeks.

On the other end of the line was Sara Andersen and her husband Andy, who was about to take the delivery of a lifetime three weeks early inside their Sellwood home.

"I just put my trust and faith in the operator's instructions and went with it," said Andy Andersen. "As long as I did that, I think I did OK."

On the 12 minute tape, Brown can be heard calmly talking the couple through the entire delivery.

Operator: You're doing great. It looks like they're just around the corner, OK? I'll stay on the line with you until they get there. Caller: The baby's head, the baby's head is almost out. Operator: OK, just continue to support the head. As it delivers it may turn from side to side. (Crying) Operator: Is that the baby crying? Caller: Got it. Got it. Operator: I need you to wipe the baby's mouth with that clean towel.

Now, six weeks later, with a healthy baby girl in tow, the family met the woman who helped make their family complete.

"We had been talking about what his role would be in the birth. And I was like, 'you won't even have to watch, you know, you can just be up by my head,'" said Sara Anderson. "And then he had to play, like the biggest role. And I'm really proud that he was able to do that."

“I actually didn't re-listen to the call until a couple, like two weeks later, and I listened in my car and I had it on my speaker and listened to the whole thing and when she was delivered and you hear the first cries, I got super emotional and just started tearing up and just happy tears," said Brown.

Brown credits her training for helping her stay calm while giving those instructions over the phone, and she says it was rewarding to handle a call with such a happy ending.

