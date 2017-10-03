More Portland schools tagged with hateful graffiti

A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at a southeast Portland apartment and a woman was then found dead inside the home.More >
A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at a southeast Portland apartment and a woman was then found dead inside the home.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A Michigan mother could go to jail this week if she refuses a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.More >
A Michigan mother could go to jail this week if she refuses a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.More >
Police in southern Oregon arrested a 15-year-old girl in the killing of her father, and two men are also charged in the death.More >
Police in southern Oregon arrested a 15-year-old girl in the killing of her father, and two men are also charged in the death.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
Coldplay hit the stage Monday night in front of thousands of people following the mass shootings at a concert in Las Vegas.More >
Coldplay hit the stage Monday night in front of thousands of people following the mass shootings at a concert in Las Vegas.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a Portland man, Ryan Lyle, whose mother and stepfather were at the concert, along with two other family members.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a Portland man, Ryan Lyle, whose mother and stepfather were at the concert, along with two other family members.More >
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >
Sherwood Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott said she is leaving the Portland suburb to be with her new husband - Redmond Mayor George Endicott.More >
Sherwood Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott said she is leaving the Portland suburb to be with her new husband - Redmond Mayor George Endicott.More >