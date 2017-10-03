More Portland schools tagged with hateful graffiti

Hate-fueled graffiti showed up at three more schools in east Portland, and this comes just a few days after a similar incident last week.

The vandalism happened once again in the David Douglas School District with three more elementary schools getting tagged.

School staff arrived early Monday morning to find graffiti at Lincoln Park Elementary, Mill Park Elementary and Ventura Park Elementary.

The messages included the words "Heil Hitler" and the numbers "666."

District leaders say custodians removed the graffiti before students arrived.

The same thing happened at Menlo Park Elementary last week, and police released surveillance images of two men they're looking for.

School officials sent a letter home to parents about the new graffiti.

FOX 12 talked with one parent who says she's never heard of or worried about racial issues within the district.

"I don't think that there is, but lately there's just been so much hate in the world, I just think it's going around," said Annie Deloach. "I've never had any issues with David Douglas School District. I've graduated, my mom, my oldest daughter."

Bias Crime Investigators are looking into the case and they believe the same people are responsible.

Anyone with information on the vandalism or the suspects, please call Portland police.

