Controversial highway marker removed from Clark County's historic registry

After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.

Close to 50 people came together in front of Vancouver City Hall Tuesday to peacefully protest the marker in Ridgefield off Interstate 5, known as Jefferson Davis Park.

Once inside, even more people gathered at the meeting. The meeting was set to decide whether the marker should stay or be removed from the Clark County Heritage Register.

Some people spoke in favor of keeping it on the registry.

“It is fact that the marker has nothing to do with the Charlottesville violence or is associated with hate or hate groups,” said a man for the marker at the meeting.

Some wanted in removed.

“We want Clark County to represent inclusion and support for all of our neighbors,” said a woman against the marker.

Others said it did represent history both in the state and the nation. But others disagreed, saying it's not only offensive but a symbol of racism.

After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the commission finally decided to remove the marker from its list.

They said one of the reasons was that it was not significantly associated with history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or cultural history of the community of Clark County.

The Commission also said while they welcomed public testimony, it was not a deciding factor. They said they were following their own code of what is and isn’t historic.

The marker is not coming down because it’s on private property. The county doesn’t have the authority to remove it.

