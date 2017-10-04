Hit-and-run driver crashes into water line in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Hit-and-run driver crashes into water line in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away after crashing into a water line Tuesday night.

The crash happened before 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street.

Police said the driver of a black Volvo crashed into a car at NE 162nd and East Burnside Street before crashing into a water line.

Northeast 162nd is closed southbound from Fremont Street to Stanton Street while crews work on the water line break. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

