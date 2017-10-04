Hit-and-run driver crashes into water line in Gresham

Gresham police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away after crashing into a water line Tuesday night.

The crash happened before 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street.

Police said the driver of a black Volvo crashed into a car at NE 162nd and East Burnside Street before crashing into a water line.

Northeast 162nd is closed southbound from Fremont Street to Stanton Street while crews work on the water line break. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Traffic Alert: NE 162 closed southbound from Fremont St. to Stanton St. due to water line breakage caused by hit and run driver. pic.twitter.com/wLcagbx8YF — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) October 4, 2017

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.