Former Tigard High School student killed in Las Vegas shooting

A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night. Authorities say 59 people have died and more than 500 people were injured.

Dorene Anderson was one of the people killed in the shooting. She attended Tigard High School and withdrew from the school in December 1985.

A tribute to Anderson was posted on Facebook by the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation where her husbands works. The company shared a statement on behalf of the family that said:

"Due to this horrific and terrible situation, our family is dealing with a great loss. She (Dorene) was the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had. We are so grateful and lucky for the time that we did have with her. We are greatly appreciative and want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers you have been sending us. We are dealing with the situation as a family, and would appreciate our privacy as we grieve for our loss."

Several people have left their condolences for Anderson, including one woman who expressed how Anderson was a very dedicated woman, writing: "So very sorry for the Anderson family. Dorene put 150 percent into everything she was involved in. Thoughts and prayers to them."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.