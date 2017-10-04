On the Go with Joe at Nike Youth Games

A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
Robert Lee West, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.More >
After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.More >
After hours of public testimony and deliberation, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission decided to remove a controversial highway marker that has symbols of the confederacy from its historic register.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
A woman who attended Tigard High School was one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.More >
Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.More >
When a gunman started firing into a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Iraq war veteran Taylor Winston thought on his feet.More >
When a gunman started firing into a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Iraq war veteran Taylor Winston thought on his feet.More >