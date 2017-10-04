On the Go with Joe at Nike Youth Games

Joe V. got his head in the game at Nike World Headquarters while previewing a special event.

Nike and Special Olympics Oregon are teaming up for another year of Youth Games, which are Saturday at the Nike Campus.

Last year, the games brought more than 500 participants and their families to Nike, and they got quite the sport experience.

The day included an up-close and personal walk-through of Special Olympics sporting events, local support services for people with intellectual disabilities and meet-and-greets with local and professional athletes in four Olympic sports.

Shooting hoops at @Nike with kids from @SOORstate and Unified Bball from Westview HS! Ready for this weekend's #youthgames ! pic.twitter.com/KltREWMTJ4 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 4, 2017

More information on the games can be found on the Special Olympics Oregon website.

