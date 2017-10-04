Crews respond to two fires at Portland golf course

Firefighters extinguished two fires at the Colwood Golf Center Wednesday morning, both of which they said were set intentionally.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported fire at the golf course, located at 7313 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, at 4:01 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found two fires: a vehicle was on fire and so was a small outbuilding.

Both fires were put out quickly, PF&R said.

A fire investigator determined the close-proximity fires were set intentionally.

No additional details were immediately released and the investigation into the fires is ongoing.

