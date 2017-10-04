Crews respond to two fires at Portland golf course - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to two fires at Portland golf course

PORTLAND, OR

Firefighters extinguished two fires at the Colwood Golf Center Wednesday morning, both of which they said were set intentionally.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported fire at the golf course, located at 7313 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, at 4:01 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found two fires: a vehicle was on fire and so was a small outbuilding.

Both fires were put out quickly, PF&R said.

A fire investigator determined the close-proximity fires were set intentionally.

No additional details were immediately released and the investigation into the fires is ongoing.

