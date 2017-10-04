Vancouver police apprehend drug suspect who climbed tree to elude officers

Officers serving a warrant at an apartment complex in northeast Vancouver Wednesday morning apprehended a suspect after an hours-long standoff, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department told FOX 12 that SWAT officers assisted the Safe Streets Task Force with serving the warrant connected to a drug trafficking investigation to an apartment in the Springfield Meadows Apartments located in the 4300 block of Northeast 66th Avenue around 5 a.m.

The spokesperson added that the suspect is the only person believed to be at the apartment.

SWAT officers at the scene tried to use a fire hose to get the suspect down from the top of the apartment building.

A FOX 12 viewer saw the suspect climb a tree to elude authorities. Just before 10 a.m., the suspect went down a fire ladder to officers.

Photos from the scene show siding of the apartment building bashed out, making an opening to the roof.

The suspect has not been identified.

Officers arrested five people Tuesday in the investigation. In addition, meth, heroin, cash, four guns and a vehicle were seized after officers served four different search warrants at homes across Clark County.

