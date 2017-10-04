Vancouver police in standoff after serving warrant in drug inves - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police in standoff after serving warrant in drug investigation

Officers serving a warrant at an apartment complex in northeast Vancouver Wednesday morning are now hours into a standoff, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department told FOX 12 that SWAT officers were assisting the Safe Streets Task Force with serving the warrant connected to a drug trafficking investigation to an apartment in the Springfield Meadows Apartments located in the 4300 block of Northeast 66th Avenue around 5 a.m.

The spokesperson added that the suspect is the only person believed to be at the apartment. SWAT officers at the scene could be seen using a fire hose in an attempt to get the suspect down from the top of the apartment building.

Officers arrested five people Tuesday in the investigation. In addition, meth, heroin, cash, four guns and a vehicle were seized after officers served four different search warrants at homes across Clark County.

