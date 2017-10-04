LGBT rights group endorses Gov. Brown's re-election bid - KPTV - FOX 12

LGBT rights group endorses Gov. Brown's re-election bid

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Gov. Kate Brown (KPTV file image) Gov. Kate Brown (KPTV file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

America's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization has endorsed the re-election bid of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the nation's first openly bisexual governor.

The Human Rights Campaign, based in Washington DC, announced its endorsement of the Democratic incumbent Wednesday. Group President Chad Griffin called Brown a champion of equality.

The group said that under Brown's leadership as governor, Oregon banned so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people. It also credited her with played a key role in passing Oregon's LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination law when she was majority leader in the Oregon Senate.

The endorsement of Brown was the group's first gubernatorial endorsement for the 2018 elections. It noted that Oregon is home to an estimated 158,000 eligible LGBTQ voters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.