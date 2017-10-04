LGBT rights group endorses Gov. Brown's re-election bid

America's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization has endorsed the re-election bid of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the nation's first openly bisexual governor.

The Human Rights Campaign, based in Washington DC, announced its endorsement of the Democratic incumbent Wednesday. Group President Chad Griffin called Brown a champion of equality.

The group said that under Brown's leadership as governor, Oregon banned so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people. It also credited her with played a key role in passing Oregon's LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination law when she was majority leader in the Oregon Senate.

.@HRC is proud to endorse @OregonGovBrown in her bid for re-election. Governor Brown is a champion of equality. https://t.co/X5HkghP3kb pic.twitter.com/MnNhsNtlDv — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) October 4, 2017

It's #LGBTQ History Month! We honor all who advance equality and celebrate the strides we've made to protect the rights of LGBTQ Oregonians. pic.twitter.com/SFGR3YTVM8 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) October 4, 2017

The endorsement of Brown was the group's first gubernatorial endorsement for the 2018 elections. It noted that Oregon is home to an estimated 158,000 eligible LGBTQ voters.

